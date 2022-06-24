Head-To-Head Comparison: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million 1.48 $3.39 million N/A N/A Real Brands $10,000.00 5,087.31 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Better Choice has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice 23.37% -22.74% -15.56% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Better Choice and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.17%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Better Choice beats Real Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

