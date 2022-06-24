Head to Head Contrast: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Grove shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grove and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,063.91%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Grove.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 3.11 $2.98 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -2.86

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05%

Summary

Grove beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

