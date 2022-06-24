Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.54

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00016955 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $161,377.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,982.52 or 0.99995747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

