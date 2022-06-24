High Performance Blockchain Price Up 1.1% This Week (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $136,123.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

