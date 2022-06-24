HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.22. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

