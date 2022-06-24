Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Down 0.2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.37). 3,523,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,476,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.38).

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18,700.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 1,191.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £785.40 ($962.03).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

