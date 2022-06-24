Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.15 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 836,705 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.95.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

