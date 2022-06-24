Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Set at $15.00 by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.