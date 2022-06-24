HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Down 1.2%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 310,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 234,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HYRE shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.
About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HyreCar (HYRE)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.