i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

