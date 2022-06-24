IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,888. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.