IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $215.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.