IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.02. 100,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,003. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

