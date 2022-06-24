IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,093. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

