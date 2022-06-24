IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $107.67. 56,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,207. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.