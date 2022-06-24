IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.