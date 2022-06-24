IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 76.0% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.5% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

