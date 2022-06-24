IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in CME Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in CME Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 340,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.97. 8,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,066. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

