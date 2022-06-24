IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 185,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,191. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

