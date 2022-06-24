IBM Retirement Fund Sells 155 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $13.09 on Friday, reaching $413.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.45 and its 200 day moving average is $489.38. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

