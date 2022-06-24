ICHI Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ICHI has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $49,011.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00019914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013915 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,803,636 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

