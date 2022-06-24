ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.16

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $9.65. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 740,613 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. Barclays began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $23.832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,119,000.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

