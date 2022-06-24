Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $12.62. Ideal Power shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 35,401 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPWR. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ideal Power by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.