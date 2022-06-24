IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and $20.52 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

