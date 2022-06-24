Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IKM)
