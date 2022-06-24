Ilika (LON:IKA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Ilika stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £95.38 million and a PE ratio of -16.81. Ilika has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.49 ($2.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.75.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

