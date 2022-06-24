Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

