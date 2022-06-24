Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
