Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10. 1,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

