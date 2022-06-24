Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 17,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,103. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

