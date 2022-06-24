Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.88 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $416.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,129. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

