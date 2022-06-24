Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. 301,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,074. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

