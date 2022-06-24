Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,971 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,997,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

