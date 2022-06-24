Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 728,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,352. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

