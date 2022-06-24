Innova Reaches Market Capitalization of $240,830.36 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Innova has a market cap of $240,830.36 and approximately $10.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

