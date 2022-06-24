Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56. 696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000.

