InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading Down 10.3%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

INPOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on InPost from €8.60 ($9.05) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

