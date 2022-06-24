Insider Buying: BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) CEO Acquires $330,000.00 in Stock

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) CEO Gary Copperud bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,348. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BTBD opened at $2.38 on Friday. BT Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

