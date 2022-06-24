Insider Buying: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,000,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DAWN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,082,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

