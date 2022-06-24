Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finning International alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00.

TSE FTT traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.21. 748,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,119. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$25.56 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8199998 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.67.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.