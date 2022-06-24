Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires C$29,857.98 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,857.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,857.98.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,896.97.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37.

TSE HLF opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$355.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 19.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

