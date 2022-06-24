Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$612,839.25 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 272,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$612,839.25 ($425,582.81).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Mackay acquired 352,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.47 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$869,440.00 ($603,777.78).

On Friday, June 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 195,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$485,550.00 ($337,187.50).

On Friday, May 20th, Christopher Mackay purchased 184,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,014.40 ($317,371.11).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 128,800 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$319,424.00 ($221,822.22).

On Friday, May 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 257,111 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,061.94 ($453,515.24).

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 201,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,585.00 ($360,822.92).

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$692,628.91 ($480,992.30).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay bought 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$575,050.00 ($399,340.28).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay acquired 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$168,345.00 ($116,906.25).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$686,638.80 ($476,832.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 86.07.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.