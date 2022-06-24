Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $57,665.19 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at $63,732,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.17 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $563.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.