Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $57,665.19 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at $63,732,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.17 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $563.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.