Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells 161 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 161 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $21,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $156.20 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

