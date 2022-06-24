Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells 7,886 Shares of Stock

Jun 24th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $107,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,127,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,340.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,152. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $973,490,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 536,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

