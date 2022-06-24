Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 22,127 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 22,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,480.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EWTX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.10. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

