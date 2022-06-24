Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $82,783.16 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $82,783.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,253 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $90,441.54.

GWRE opened at $75.32 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

