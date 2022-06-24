Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $264,900.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

