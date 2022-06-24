Insider Selling: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) VP Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,047. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Motorcar Parts of America (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.