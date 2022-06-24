Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Sells 1,157 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,157 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $16,776.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 1,072,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,560. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $779.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

