Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Sells 1,157 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,157 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $16,776.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 1,072,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,560. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $779.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.