Insight Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $79,862.47 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $79,862.47 and approximately $15,886.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

